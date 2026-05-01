RBI tightens auto-pay rules under new digital payments framework

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced changes to its electronic auto-pay transactions. The new guidelines, part of the 'Digital Payments - E-mandate Framework, 2026,' cover credit cards, debit cards, prepaid payment instruments (PPIs), and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) . The changes will be implemented immediately across all payment systems for recurring and domestic or cross-border transactions involving cards, PPIs (wallets), and UPI.

Transaction limits Transactions up to ₹15,000 without OTP The RBI's updated framework allows recurring transactions of up to ₹15,000 without additional authentication like an OTP. To enable this process, users will have to register a one-time e-mandate using additional factor authentication (AFA). Once approved, subsequent recurring payments up to ₹15,000 will be processed automatically without requiring OTP each time. This includes payments for fixed deposits, mutual funds, subscriptions (Netflix), EMIs, and bills.

User control Users can modify, pause, or revoke payment instructions Once registered, customers can modify, pause or revoke recurring payment instructions at any time with AFA authentication. For variable payments, users can set an upper limit to avoid unexpected debits beyond a defined threshold. Most transactions above ₹15,000 will continue to need repeated OTP authentication. However, exceptions are made for recurring payments of insurance premiums, mutual fund investments, and credit card bills up to ₹1 lakh without AFA if registered under e-mandates.

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Cost implications Banks can't charge extra for e-mandate The RBI has prohibited banks from charging customers extra for using the e-mandate facility for recurring transactions. Banks and payment providers must send pre-debit alerts at least 24 hours before a transaction, detailing the amount, debit date, and merchant name. Customers can use these alerts to opt out of or cancel the mandate if it's a wrong transaction or fraudulent.

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