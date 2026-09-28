RBI mandates uniform bulk deposit rates starting Oct 1 2026
Business
Big update from the RBI: starting October 1, 2026, all banks have to display their bulk deposit interest rates clearly and stick to them across every branch.
No branch-to-branch differences, just straightforward info so everyone knows the rates.
Banks publish rates online by 10:10am
Banks will need to publish these rates on their websites by 10:10am every business day, making things way more transparent.
They'll have some flexibility in setting rates for larger deposits (including eligible non-resident rupee deposits, wherever applicable), but can't use tricky pricing for anything under ₹3 crore.