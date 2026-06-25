RBI may raise India's growth forecast above 7% this year Business Jun 25, 2026

India's economy could grow faster than expected this year, with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) possibly raising its forecast from 6.6% to more than 7%.

This brighter outlook comes as global oil prices settle around $70 a barrel and tensions in the Middle East ease, thanks to progress in U.S.-Iran peace talks, good news for a country that imports most of its oil.