Will RBI cut rates in 2026? Here's what experts say

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has surprised markets by cutting the repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.25%. The move comes as a sign of confidence in the disinflation trend, with Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation projected at just 2% for FY26. Now, financial brokerages are weighing in on whether another rate cut could be on the cards for 2026.

Market predictions Brokerages weigh in on potential rate cuts Most research firms have interpreted RBI's recent policy as clearly accommodative. Nuvama Institutional Equities believes that the central bank is preparing for smoother transmission and possibly more easing if global conditions weaken. They anticipate at least another 25bps rate cut in this cycle, especially if global trade slows down. However, CareEdge Ratings suggests that while there is room for another cut, the MPC may choose to pause and preserve policy space for future rate cuts only if growth outlook worsens.

Economic indicators India's macro data supports case for more easing India's macroeconomic data has strengthened the case for further easing. GDP grew by 8.2% in Q2 FY26, after a 7.8% growth in Q1, driven by strong manufacturing and services momentum. The inflation backdrop is also compelling with CPI falling to 0.3% in October and food & beverages category moving into deflation. These conditions usually warrant additional rate cuts, but fiscal realities could pose challenges as the government prioritizes consolidation over aggressive monetary easing amid potential downside risks later this year.