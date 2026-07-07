RBI moves spur $1.5B inflow into India's financial sector
Foreign investors made a strong return to India's financial sector in late June 2026, thanks to new Reserve Bank of India moves encouraging more foreign-currency deposits.
This shift brought in $1.5 billion between June 16 and 30, reversing earlier outflows and signaling renewed confidence.
India ends June with $357 million inflow
The late-June surge helped offset earlier losses, ending June with a net inflow of $357 million, even though some other sectors saw withdrawals.
Financials are still foreign portfolio investors' top pick, making up over 30% of their Indian equity investments.
With the Reserve Bank of India's push expected to bring in even more foreign funds and analysts predicting solid results for banks this quarter, the sector is looking at a stronger growth path ahead.