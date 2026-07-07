RBI moves spur $1.5B inflow into India's financial sector

India ends June with $357 million inflow

The late-June surge helped offset earlier losses, ending June with a net inflow of $357 million, even though some other sectors saw withdrawals.

Financials are still foreign portfolio investors' top pick, making up over 30% of their Indian equity investments.

With the Reserve Bank of India's push expected to bring in even more foreign funds and analysts predicting solid results for banks this quarter, the sector is looking at a stronger growth path ahead.