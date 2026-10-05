RBI MPC begins: Is first rate hike since 2023 coming?

The market largely expects the RBI to raise interest rates by 25 basis points in its upcoming policy announcement on Wednesday.

Union Bank of India has predicted a repo rate hike of 25 bps in October and more increases in FY27, possibly pushing the rate to between 5.75% and 6%.

"We expect a 25bps rate hike, followed by one or two additional hikes during the remainder of FY27," it said in its report.