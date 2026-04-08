RBI MPC concludes, India awaits 10am rate announcement amid inflation

Experts expect RBI to hold rates

Most experts think the RBI will play it safe and keep rates steady for now, while keeping a close watch on inflation and world events before making any big moves.

If you want the latest updates, you can catch Governor Sanjay Malhotra's policy address live on RBI's YouTube, X (Twitter), or website.

There will also be a press conference at noon where he will break down what it all means for inflation, growth, and related questions.