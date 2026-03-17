RBI mulls AI-based facial recognition at ATMs, bank branches
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is thinking about adding facial recognition powered by artificial intelligence (AI) at ATMs and bank branches, especially where fraud happens most.
The idea is to catch suspicious transactions in real-time and make banking safer.
Banks have until the end of this month to share what they think about the plan.
How will the tech work?
Instead of storing your face as a photo, the tech turns it into encrypted codes, so it's tough for hackers to misuse.
If rolled out, ATMs could instantly flag dodgy transactions using these codes.
This fits with RBI's push for more secure banking, like SMS alerts for big transactions and new 2026 security rules.
Need to address privacy concerns
Banks would need new cameras and better tech, which means extra investment and some tricky upgrades.
Privacy is also a big deal: using this system needs Aadhaar linking and must follow India's data protection laws before anything goes live.