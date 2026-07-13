RBI mulls higher interest education savings as India fees climb
Business
School costs in India are getting tougher to handle, with fees jumping 10% to 12% every year, way faster than most incomes.
To make things easier, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is considering a new savings plan that would offer higher interest rates for families saving up for their kids' education.
This move was reported on July 13, 2026.
Banks assess rollout of RBI plan
Banks are now figuring out if they can roll out this RBI plan, since it would need new rules and special products.
Right now, there's only one similar scheme, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, which is just for girls and has a deposit limit. The RBI's idea aims to cover all children.
Meanwhile, educational institutions are expected to keep growing fast thanks to more enrollments and fee hikes.