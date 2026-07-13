RBI mulls higher interest education savings as India fees climb

Banks assess rollout of RBI plan

Banks are now figuring out if they can roll out this RBI plan, since it would need new rules and special products.

Right now, there's only one similar scheme, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, which is just for girls and has a deposit limit. The RBI's idea aims to cover all children.

Meanwhile, educational institutions are expected to keep growing fast thanks to more enrollments and fee hikes.