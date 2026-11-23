RBI names SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank D-SIBs for 2026
RBI has once again named SBI, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank as "domestic systemically important" for 2026: basically saying these three are so crucial to India's financial system that they get extra oversight.
If anything goes wrong with them, it could impact the whole economy, so they're required to play by tougher rules.
D-SIB buffers 0.8% 0.4% 0.2%
For 2026, SBI needs to keep a bigger safety cushion (0.8% of its risk-weighted assets), while HDFC and ICICI need 0.4% and 0.2% buffers.
This is all part of RBI's D-SIB framework (it checks how big and interconnected each bank is before deciding who makes the list).
The goal? Keep the financial system steady even if things get rocky.