RBI opposes Supreme Court restoring ₹8,415cr Yes Bank AT1 bonds
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is raising eyebrows at the Supreme Court's recent move to restore ₹8,415 crore worth of Yes Bank's AT1 bonds, money that was written off during the bank's 2020 crisis.
The RBI says this goes against global rules meant to protect banks in emergencies and could actually make it harder to rescue troubled banks in the future.
RBI warns depositors at risk
According to the RBI, bringing these bonds back could put regular depositors at risk and weaken the support that big players like the State Bank of India (SBI) gave to save Yes Bank.
The central bank also pushed back on claims it was just watching from the sidelines, stressing it took real action when Yes Bank was in trouble.
With legal reviews still ongoing, there is now a big question mark over how India will balance local rules with international banking standards going forward.