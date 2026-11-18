According to the RBI, bringing these bonds back could put regular depositors at risk and weaken the support that big players like the State Bank of India (SBI) gave to save Yes Bank.

The central bank also pushed back on claims it was just watching from the sidelines, stressing it took real action when Yes Bank was in trouble.

With legal reviews still ongoing, there is now a big question mark over how India will balance local rules with international banking standards going forward.