RBI pays government ₹2.87 trillion dividend, misses ₹3 trillion

RBI balance sheet nears ₹92 trillion

Interest income jumped nearly 12%, with rupee bond gains up almost 38%.

Foreign exchange profits soared too, helping RBI's total income rise by over 26%.

The RBI's balance sheet got bigger, up 20% to nearly ₹92 trillion, but a huge short dollar position made it tough to keep the rupee steady, which ended up as Asia's worst performer in the last fiscal year ended March 2026, dropping by 10%.