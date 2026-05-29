RBI pays government ₹2.87 trillion dividend, misses ₹3 trillion
The Reserve Bank of India just sent a massive ₹2.87 trillion ($30.1 billion) dividend to the government for the financial year ended March, topping last year's payout and grabbing headlines on Friday.
This boost came from higher interest earnings and big wins in foreign exchange trades, though it didn't quite reach the ₹3 trillion mark most economists in a Bloomberg News survey predicted.
RBI balance sheet nears ₹92 trillion
Interest income jumped nearly 12%, with rupee bond gains up almost 38%.
Foreign exchange profits soared too, helping RBI's total income rise by over 26%.
The RBI's balance sheet got bigger, up 20% to nearly ₹92 trillion, but a huge short dollar position made it tough to keep the rupee steady, which ended up as Asia's worst performer in the last fiscal year ended March 2026, dropping by 10%.