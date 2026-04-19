RBI plans kill switch to instantly halt bank account payments

Kill switch covers all digital payments

Unlike now, where card payments have some controls, this kill switch would cover all digital payment transactions from your account.

To turn things back on, you'd need strong digital authentication or visit your bank in person, so only you can reactivate it.

RBI's proposal takes cues from Singapore's system and may even keep digital payments off by default for new users, just to be extra safe.

Certain payments may be exempted, so life won't come to a halt if you use the kill switch.