A new "Stop Switch" will let you instantly block all outgoing transactions if something feels off.

The trusted-person approval, once just for seniors, will soon be available voluntarily to all bank account holders, but not for UPI, merchant payments, or recurring bills.

Starting January 2027, banks could be held responsible if you lose money because they skipped security steps like multi-factor authentication or forgot to send alerts.

These changes are expected by July 2027, and RBI is asking people for feedback.