RBI policy changes could attract up to $50 billion FY27

Overseas borrowing could save 200-250bps

With the new rules, banks can now borrow from abroad at lower rates, potentially saving 200 to 250 basis points. That means cheaper credit and better funding for everyone.

Plus, banks might start offering higher rates to woo nonresident Indians (NRIs) to park their money here.

For context, a similar move in 2013 brought in $34 billion from NRIs, so there's real optimism this time too.