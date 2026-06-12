RBI policy changes could attract up to $50 billion FY27
Business
The Reserve Bank of India just rolled out some fresh policy changes that could attract up to $50 billion in foreign money in FY27, said Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
The main idea? Boost India's foreign exchange reserves, make the banking system more liquid, and help steady the rupee, all by making it easier for foreign currency deposits and borrowings.
Overseas borrowing could save 200-250bps
With the new rules, banks can now borrow from abroad at lower rates, potentially saving 200 to 250 basis points. That means cheaper credit and better funding for everyone.
Plus, banks might start offering higher rates to woo nonresident Indians (NRIs) to park their money here.
For context, a similar move in 2013 brought in $34 billion from NRIs, so there's real optimism this time too.