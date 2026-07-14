RBI proposes 1-time approval allowing funds to buy bank stakes

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) just proposed a new rule that could simplify life for mutual funds, insurance companies, and pension funds.

If approved, these institutional investors would get a one-time green light to buy stakes in banks, so they wouldn't have to ask RBI every single time.

The idea is to cut out repeat paperwork and encourage more steady investments in the banking sector.

You can share your thoughts on this until August 4, 2026.