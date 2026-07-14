RBI proposes 1-time approval allowing funds to buy bank stakes
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) just proposed a new rule that could simplify life for mutual funds, insurance companies, and pension funds.
If approved, these institutional investors would get a one-time green light to buy stakes in banks, so they wouldn't have to ask RBI every single time.
The idea is to cut out repeat paperwork and encourage more steady investments in the banking sector.
You can share your thoughts on this until August 4, 2026.
RBI covers regulated funds excluding founders
This plan covers mutual funds registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), insurers with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), and pension funds under the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), but only if they aren't part of the bank's founding group.
The RBI is inviting feedback from everyone involved, hoping these changes will make investing smoother while keeping things safe and compliant.