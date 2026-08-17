RBI proposes draft common loan rate framework effective April 2027

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed new draft rules to create a common framework for loan interest rates, benchmarks and spreads.

If finalized, they are proposed to take effect from 1 April 2027.

Starting April 2027, lenders cannot charge a migration fee if your loan needs to shift to the new system, and your interest rate will not suddenly go up just because of the switch.

For existing loans linked to internal or external benchmarks, the RBI has proposed a one-time mapping exercise to migrate them to the new framework by 1 April 2029, with borrower consent and no migration fee.