RBI proposes loan interest transparency rules from April 1 2027
Big news if you're thinking about taking out a loan: the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed new draft rules/framework to make interest rates more transparent and standardized.
These changes could impact home, personal, and MSME borrowers, particularly those with floating-rate loans.
The new guidelines are set to kick in from April 1, 2027.
Lenders must link loans to benchmarks
Lenders will need to link both fixed and floating-rate loans to clear benchmarks: no more hidden or random rates.
For commercial banks, all floating-rate personal loans and floating-rate MSME loans must be linked to an external benchmark.
Reset periods cannot exceed three months for most floating-rate loans, and cannot exceed 12 months for agricultural loans, with resets linked to the crop season.
Plus, any changes in benchmarks require your consent, and loan agreements must spell everything out so you know exactly what you're signing up for.
Existing loans migrate April 1 2029
If you already have a loan, don't stress.
Existing loans and advances linked to internal or external benchmarks will be migrated by April 1, 2029.