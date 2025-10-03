RBI proposes new rules for foreign firms opening branches in India Business Oct 03, 2025

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has just proposed new rules that would simplify how foreign businesses open branches or offices here.

The draft guidelines, called the 2025 Foreign Exchange Management regulations, aim to give these companies more flexibility and loosen up who can apply.

Still, if you're from countries like Pakistan or working in sensitive sectors like defense or telecom, you'll need special government approval.