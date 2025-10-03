RBI proposes new rules for foreign firms opening branches in India
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has just proposed new rules that would simplify how foreign businesses open branches or offices here.
The draft guidelines, called the 2025 Foreign Exchange Management regulations, aim to give these companies more flexibility and loosen up who can apply.
Still, if you're from countries like Pakistan or working in sensitive sectors like defense or telecom, you'll need special government approval.
Feedback invited until October 24
If a foreign company wants in, they'll now apply through a designated bank.
Once approved, the bank notifies RBI, which assigns a Unique Identification Number (UIN).
RBI is inviting feedback on these changes until October 24, 2025—so if you've got thoughts on making India more business-friendly for global players, now's your moment.