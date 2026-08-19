RBI proposes quarterly rate updates for floating rate loans
The RBI is shaking things up for anyone with a floating-rate loan (think home loans) by proposing that banks update your interest rate every quarter instead of once a year.
The goal? Make sure any changes in market rates reach borrowers faster, so you don't have to wait ages for lower EMIs if rates drop.
This proposal is open for feedback until September 11, 2026, and could kick in from April 1, 2027.
Floating home loans voluntary no-fee migration
If you already have a floating-rate home loan, expect the new system by April 1, 2029 (no migration fees and only with your consent).
Fixed-rate loans like most auto or personal loans won't change.
Banks will also need to explain how your rate is set, in plain language, so it's easier to understand what you're paying and why.
Right now, home loan rates start at about 7.1% to 7.25% for the strongest borrowers, most salaried borrowers are broadly seeing rates in the 7.5% to 8.5% range, and NBFCs and borrowers with weaker profiles can face higher pricing.