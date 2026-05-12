RBI proposes revised digital wallet rules to strengthen user protections

Wallet caps proposed: ₹2L, ₹25k, ₹10k

Key proposals include capping wallet spending at ₹2 lakh a month, limiting peer-to-peer transfers to ₹25,000, and restricting cash loading to ₹10,000 per month.

Wallets with full KYC would need to work smoothly with UPI or card networks so you can pay anyone, anywhere.

The RBI also wants stricter security checks and easier ways to resolve complaints.

While these moves are meant for safety and smoother payments, some experts worry they could make life tougher for small merchants, gig workers, or semi-urban and rural users transitioning from cash-heavy behavior.

Feedback on these changes is open through May 22.