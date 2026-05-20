RBI proposes standardized capital reporting for all banks in India
Business
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) just dropped draft guidelines that push all banks, including foreign ones in India, to report their capital numbers in a more standardized way.
The goal? Make it easier for relevant stakeholders to compare and assess banks' financial strength whether they're big names or smaller players.
Banks must use uniform capital templates
Banks will have to use uniform templates and show key details like capital structure and risk-weighted assets, all in rupees crore.
If something doesn't apply, they'll mark it clearly. Plus, whole-time directors must personally vouch for the accuracy.
RBI also wants these disclosures easily available online for at least 10 years, so anyone can check a bank's track record anytime.