RBI proposes tighter revolving credit rules for farmers and businesses

The RBI is looking to tighten the rules around "revolving credit": the kind of loans you can keep borrowing from, like Kisan Credit Cards and SHG-linked loans.

While these have been a lifeline for many farmers and small businesses, the RBI's worried that easy access has led to risky lending and people taking on more debt than they can handle.

So, they're proposing clearer definitions and stricter checks to keep things in balance.