RBI pushes banks near international borders to install note-checking machines
Business
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is pushing banks near international borders to get serious about spotting fake currency.
These branches now have to install special machines that check and sort banknotes, as part of a bigger plan that began earlier this year.
Banks must machine-check and report counterfeits
Banks must machine check every note, seize and report any fakes, and never hand counterfeit notes back to customers or destroy them at the branch.
By October 31, 2026, all cash-handling staff need training on spotting real vs. fake notes.
Plus, branches will get ultraviolet lamps for extra checking power, and special teams will track where fake notes are showing up most.