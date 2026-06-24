RBI pushes Indian banks to bolster cybersecurity against AI threats
Indian banks are getting serious about cybersecurity, thanks to new risks from advanced AI models like Claude Mythos that can spot and exploit weaknesses on their own.
After a push from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks have checked for gaps in their systems and submitted board-approved action plans by June 30, 2026.
Banks mask identities and segment networks
Banks are focusing on four main tactics: hiding code and digital identities, using AI to detect threats early, splitting networks into smaller segments, and adopting zero trust security.
The goal is to rely less on outside vendors for critical software and keep encryption keys safe.
As one senior banker put it, "Masking these identities effectively becomes a critical first line of defense" against AI-powered attacks.
Wider financial sector effort on cybersecurity
These moves are part of a wider effort across India's financial sector to handle fast-changing cyber risks.