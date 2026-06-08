RBI raises dollar book to $110-$115bn to steady Indian rupee

India's reserves $682.3bn, rupee recovery tricky

India's foreign exchange reserves were $682.3 billion in the week of May 29, 2026, down more than $40 billion since February.

Even with RBI's efforts, analysts say there could be ongoing demand for dollars as contracts expire, making a rupee recovery tricky.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra summed it up: they let the rupee move with the market but step in to stop wild swings caused by speculators who aren't playing by economic rules.