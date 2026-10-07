RBI raises key lending rate to 5.5% to curb inflation

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) just raised its key lending rate by 25 basis points, bringing it to 5.5%.

Why? India's economy is facing some tough headwinds: think higher global oil prices, unpredictable weather from El Nino hitting crops, shaky global markets, and ongoing geopolitical tensions.

RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra summed it up: "Higher international oil prices are a major concern for the RBI as they can feed into domestic inflation and raise input costs across the economy."