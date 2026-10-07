RBI raises repo 25 bps affecting students and young professionals
The Reserve Bank of India just raised its repo rate by 25 basis points, making loans a bit pricier.
For students and young professionals, this could mean higher costs for education loans and personal borrowing, so things like paying for college or moving into a new place might get trickier.
Mr. Parth Gautam, Pro Chancellor, Invertis University, says it's important to control inflation but also keep opportunities open for growth.
Students and young professionals rethink borrowing
With borrowing now more expensive, students may need to rethink their education budgets or loan choices.
Young professionals might find personal loans more costly, which could impact housing decisions and big purchases.
Mr. Parth Gautam, Pro Chancellor, Invertis University, points out that these changes don't just affect monthly EMIs. They also shape how young people invest or start new ventures in today's economy.