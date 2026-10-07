RBI raises repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.5%
Business
The Reserve Bank of India just bumped up the repo rate by 25 basis points, bringing it to 5.5%.
This is basically their way of making borrowing a bit more expensive, hoping to keep inflation, especially from pricier oil and food, under control.
It marks a shift from last year's easier money policies as the RBI tries to stay ahead of potential price shocks.
India's 7.1% growth prompts RBI caution
With India's economy expected to grow a solid 7.1% by fiscal 2027 and credit demand rising fast, the RBI wants to make sure inflation doesn't get out of hand.
Consumer prices have already climbed, with August's inflation at 4.8%.
By tightening things up now, the RBI is aiming for stability so that strong growth doesn't come with runaway prices.