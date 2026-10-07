RBI raises repo to 5.5% as Indian markets fall

Markets slid on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised its repo rate to 5.5%, sparking worries about higher borrowing costs sticking around.

The Sensex fell more than 400 points, closing at 72,638.70, while Nifty dropped to 22,603.05.

But banking stocks helped soften the blow: Nifty Bank and PSU Bank indices actually managed small gains.