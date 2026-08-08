RBI rejects Religare Enterprises's split of financial services and insurance
Religare Enterprises wanted to split its financial services and insurance arms into two separate companies, but the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has rejected the plan.
Even though both the NSE and the BSE had no objections, the RBI didn't give the green light.
Religare and its subsidiary RFL got official word about the rejection this week.
Religare Enterprises to seek RBI clarity
Religare's board approved the split in February 2026, hoping it would boost shareholder value and make things run smoother.
The idea was to create one company focused on health insurance (keeping a stake in Care Health Insurance Ltd.) and another for lending, broking, and investments under RFL.
After the RBI's decision, Religare said it still wants to find ways to unlock value for shareholders and will seek more clarity from the central bank.