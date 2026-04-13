RBI rejects USFB universal license bid over unsecured loans

RBI directs USFB to diversify portfolio

RBI has told USFB to work on diversifying its loan portfolio before trying again.

While USFB also offers MSME, vehicle, agriculture, and gold loans, it's not quite enough yet.

Only AU Small Finance Bank has received an in-principle universal bank license; others like Jana faced similar rejections.

USFB says it's taking RBI's feedback seriously and will keep working toward that universal bank license.