RBI releases draft AI rules for banks and financial companies

Banks must conduct AI bias checks

Banks will have to regularly check their AI and ML models for bias, especially in apps used by customers, and make sure they work even when things get tough.

The rules also call for human checks, independent reviews, and clear ways for people to report problems.

Plus, banks must keep detailed records of all their models, including retired ones, for at least 10 years.

It's all about making the system more transparent and consumer-friendly.