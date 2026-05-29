RBI reports 10,114 bank frauds causing ₹48,021cr losses in 2025-26 (FY2025-26)

Advances drove over ₹40,000cr losses

Most of the fraud came from loans (the "advances" category), which alone made up over ₹40,000 crore.

Public sector banks saw fewer cases than in 2024-25 but lost more money: ₹35,709 crore.

Private banks also had fewer incidents but higher losses at ₹11,399 crore.

On a positive note for digital natives: card and digital payment frauds dropped sharply to just 293 cases worth ₹29 crore in 2025-26 (FY2025-26).