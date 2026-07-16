RBI reports FI-Index 70.0 for year ending March 2026

The Reserve Bank of India just announced that its Financial Inclusion Index (FI-Index) reached 70.0 for the year ending March 2026, up from 67.0 last year, a solid 4.48% jump.

This means more people are using banking, insurance, investments, pensions, and even postal financial services across India.

The FI-Index has been tracking how well financial services reach everyone since it launched in 2021.