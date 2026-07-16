RBI reports FI-Index 70.0 for year ending March 2026
Business
The Reserve Bank of India just announced that its Financial Inclusion Index (FI-Index) reached 70.0 for the year ending March 2026, up from 67.0 last year, a solid 4.48% jump.
This means more people are using banking, insurance, investments, pensions, and even postal financial services across India.
The FI-Index has been tracking how well financial services reach everyone since it launched in 2021.
Increased usage drove FI-Index rise
The index scores India on three things: access (35%), usage (45%), and quality (20%) of financial services.
According to the RBI, this year's boost mainly comes from more people actively using these services, so it's not just about having access but actually making use of what's out there.