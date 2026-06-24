RBI requires 24/7 online banking reporting and ₹500 SMS alerts

Banks must reverify mobile and email

Banks now have to double-check your mobile number and email when you sign up and every so often after that.

If you're hit by small-value fraud, you can claim up to ₹25,000 in compensation.

And if you report a scam within five days (especially if it's the bank's fault or a third-party breach), you won't be held liable for the loss.

RBI is also rolling out a "shadow reversal" feature: if money goes missing during an investigation, you'll get temporary credit without extra charges until things are sorted out.