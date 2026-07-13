RBI requires banks to report detailed vetting of overseas investments Business Jul 13, 2026

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is stepping up checks on Indian companies investing abroad, worried that some funds might be misused.

Now, banks have to collect detailed information from these companies, including how they vet their foreign partners and handle anti-money laundering and KYC processes, and send it all to the RBI.

This level of oversight wasn't really there before.