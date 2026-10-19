RBI resumes 7 day auction injecting ₹1L/cr after July pause

On Monday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) pumped ₹1 lakh crore into the banking system through a seven-day auction.

This move comes as banks have been running low on extra cash lately.

The auction drew strong interest, with bids totaling over ₹1.5 lakh crore, but RBI settled at just over ₹1 lakh crore at an average rate of 5.52%.

It's the first time since July that RBI has used this tool, signaling a shift in how they're managing money flow.