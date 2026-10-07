RBI reviews Irdai proposal to cap insurance expenses and commissions
The RBI is taking a look at Irdai's new plan to shake up how insurance gets sold in India.
The proposal suggests putting caps on management expenses, bringing back limits on commissions for each product, and making the distribution process simpler overall.
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra shared that while the central bank will offer its feedback, Irdai will have the final say.
Banks and NBFCs face revenue impact
If these changes go through, they could really affect banks and NBFCs since they earn a lot from selling insurance, especially through loans.
The main goal? Cut down on mis-selling and lower costs for customers.
There's also a five-year plan to gradually tighten expense limits and set first-year commission caps between 5% and 20%, depending on the product.
Malhotra emphasized finding a balance between protecting consumers and keeping things fair for the industry.
Public feedback is open until October 25, so there's still time to weigh in!