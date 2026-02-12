RBI revises Kisan Credit Card scheme: What it means Business Feb 12, 2026

The RBI has issued draft Master Directions revising the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) and invited public comments, aiming to make farm loans simpler and more useful for farmers.

Now, the scheme covers more types of farming costs, extends credit for up to six years, and makes it easier for different kinds of farmers—including groups and tenants—to get support.

If you've got thoughts on these changes, RBI wants your feedback by March 6.