RBI rolls out draft rules to strengthen financial data management
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) just rolled out draft rules to help banks and nonbank finance companies (NBFCs) handle data more securely.
With finance getting more digital, the RBI is stressing that strong data management isn't just nice to have: it's essential.
It is warning that sloppy handling could cost companies money, trust, and even their reputation.
RBI wants data governance committees
Under these new guidelines, financial firms will need to build solid data risk plans into their main risk strategies (think tracking where their information comes from, how good it is, and keeping tabs on it from start to finish).
The RBI also wants each company to set up a data governance committee with representatives from IT, risk, compliance, and business teams.
Plus, boards will have to check in on these frameworks every year.
If you have thoughts on the draft rules, the RBI is open for feedback until August 17!