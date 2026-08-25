RBI's USD-INR forex swap facility attracts inflows worth $73B 

The current inflow is much higher than the RBI's 2013 FCNR(B) swap scheme, which mobilized around $26 billion in about three months.

The overwhelming response has prompted the RBI to pre-pone the closure of the FCNR(B) window to August 31 from September 30.

Nomura noted that FCNR(B) deposits jumped by $13.1 billion in just one week till August 21, a sharp rise from previous fortnightly mobilization figures.