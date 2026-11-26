RBI now stores 84% of its gold in India
What's the story
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has repatriated 60.08 tons of gold between April and September this year. The move has increased the central bank's domestic gold holdings to around 84% from 77.23% at the end of March. As per its half-yearly foreign exchange report, RBI's total gold reserves stand at a whopping 880.52 tons, with some portion stored abroad.
Gold repatriation
Shift from overseas to domestic storage
By the end of September, RBI had 740.13 tons of its total gold reserves in India, up from 680.05 tons in March.
The central bank's overseas gold holdings with the Bank of England and Bank for International Settlements (BIS) have decreased to 140.39 tons from 197.67 tons during this period.
This shift indicates a major increase in domestic storage over international safekeeping for India's precious metal reserves.
Reserve stability
Gold prices impact reserve values
Despite the shift in storage locations, RBI's overall gold holdings have remained unchanged.
This means that the increase in domestic holdings is not due to new purchases but rather a transfer from overseas vaults.
The value of these reserves has decreased from $115.40 billion in March to $106.08 billion by September, owing to a decline in international gold prices and other market factors.
Reserve composition
Gold's contribution to foreign exchange reserves
Gold is a major contributor to India's foreign exchange reserves, helping the central bank diversify its reserve portfolio and protect against uncertainties in international financial markets.
However, the share of gold in India's foreign exchange reserves has decreased from 16.70% at the end of March to 14.38% by September.
This decline is mainly due to lower international gold prices and an increase in overall foreign exchange reserves during this period.