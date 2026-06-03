RBI's MPC meeting begins today: What to expect

The Reserve Bank of India 's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting starts today. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra will announce the policy decision on Friday, June 5. While borrowers and fixed deposit investors expect a status quo on interest rates, market's attention will be on RBI's inflation and GDP forecasts as well as its take on depreciating rupee amid global uncertainty.

Market conditions RBI likely to keep rates unchanged The June policy review comes amid prolonged West Asia tensions, rising crude oil and gas prices, supply-chain disruptions, and a sharp rupee depreciation. These factors have heightened inflation and growth concerns. A Moneycontrol poll of 16 economists, fixed-income heads and treasury chiefs found that despite inflationary risks, a weakening rupee, and high Brent crude prices, the RBI is likely to keep benchmark interest rates unchanged at this week's MPC meeting.

Policy expectations More hawkish tone, neutral stance expected While the consensus is for a status quo on rates, experts expect the MPC to maintain its "neutral" stance but adopt a more hawkish tone in its policy commentary. This is likely due to concerns over currency volatility and rising energy costs impacting inflation. Abhishek Bisen of Kotak Mahindra AMC expects the RBI to hold rates steady but adopt a more hawkish tone amid global conflicts, rising crude prices, rupee depreciation, and monsoon risks.

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Economic outlook Projections for inflation, GDP likely to be revised upward Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist at Bank of Baroda, also expects the central bank to maintain rates while revising its macroeconomic projections. He anticipates an increase in RBI's inflation forecast toward 5% and a reduction for GDP to around 6.5% from 6.9%. The rupee's depreciation is also likely to be a key discussion point in the policy statement with expectations that the central bank could provide further clarity on managing exchange-rate volatility.

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