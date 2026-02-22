RBI builds data center safe from cross-border threats, seismic risk

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has established a highly-secured data center in Odisha , away from potential cross-border threats and high seismic-risk zones. The greenfield facility is located at Info Valley-II, Khordha, and spans 18.55 acres. It will house core computing systems for currency management, payment and settlement operations, and regulatory data functions.

Location advantage Facility designed with built-in fault tolerance The Odisha site is strategically located away from India's western and northern borders, minimizing exposure to potential cross-border missile or drone threats. It also falls outside the country's highest seismic risk zones, reducing vulnerability to major earthquake activity. The facility has been designed with a high level of redundancy, resilience, and system availability, incorporating built-in fault tolerance.

Strategic shift RBI's 2nd data center The Odisha facility is RBI's second data center, with the primary one located in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. Unlike Mumbai and Chennai, which host many of India's data centers, Odisha is not a landing point for major subsea communication cables. This strategic placement could be an attempt by the RBI to insulate its infrastructure from concentrated cyber risks and network vulnerabilities.

Advertisement