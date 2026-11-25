RBI proposes 'Stop Switch' to block bank payments during fraud
What's the story
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed a series of changes to give bank customers more control over their money and introduce new checks against fraudulent digital banking transactions. The proposals include the ability to disable payment channels, set transfer limits, and block outgoing debits in emergencies. The idea is to make digital banking safer by giving customers more control over how their accounts are used.
Enhanced protection
'Stop Switch' facility
One of the major changes proposed by RBI is a 'Stop Switch' facility. This would let customers disable all future customer-initiated debits from their accounts instantly.
Once activated, customers won't be allowed to initiate debit transactions, create new payment mandates, set up new standing instructions, or register UPI on new third-party payment applications.
Customer autonomy
Customer control over digital payment channels
The RBI said there was a need to give customers "greater control over the manner and extent to which digital payment channels are used."
The proposals were based on public feedback received on its discussion paper, 'Exploring safeguards in digital payments to curb frauds,' issued on April 9, 2026.
If finalized, these changes would allow customers to disable one or more digital payment channels linked to their accounts and re-enable them when required.
Limit setting
Setting transaction limits
The proposed rules would also let customers set or modify transaction limits.
These would include a maximum amount for each transaction through a digital payment channel, payments to a particular beneficiary, and an overall daily transaction limit for an individual channel.
Even if someone gains access to your account, the amount that can be transferred through restricted channels would remain subject to chosen limits.
Card control
Proposed controls for debit, credit and prepaid cards
The proposed controls also cover debit cards, credit cards, and prepaid payment instrument cards.
Banks would have to provide cardholders with the facility to switch transactions on or off and set or modify transaction limits within the overall card limit prescribed by the issuer.
These controls would cover domestic and international transactions, ATM withdrawals, point-of-sale payments, online transactions, and contactless payments.
Onboarding process
Digital payment channels disabled by default for new customers
Another major change is for new bank account holders.
The RBI has proposed that banks keep all digital payment channels disabled by default at the time of customer onboarding.
These channels can only be enabled after the customer gives explicit consent and completes applicable authentication requirements.
For cards, physical and virtual cards will be enabled only for contact-based transactions at ATMs and point-of-sale terminals in India.
Transfer security
Trusted Person Mechanism (TPM)
The RBI has also proposed an additional layer of authentication called the Trusted Person Mechanism (TPM).
Under this, a customer can register another person as an additional factor of authentication for electronic fund transfers above a threshold set by them.
The transfer would be executed only after the trusted person gives consent.
However, it won't apply to UPI payments, merchant payments, or recurring payments made through standing instructions, e-mandates or NACH mandates.