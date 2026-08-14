RBI says India forex reserves rise $14.136bn to $707.002bn
Business
India's foreign exchange reserves have jumped by $14.136 billion in just one week, hitting $707.002 billion, the Reserve Bank of India said.
That's a major boost for the country's financial safety net, showing off some serious economic momentum.
India foreign currency assets up $9.946bn
Most of the surge came from a rise in foreign currency assets (up $9.946 billion), plus a solid bump in gold reserves.
The numbers have risen by $15.894 billion from the end of March 2026 and by $13.384 billion over the year.