RBI says July industry loans rose 20%, nonfood loans 19.1%
Business
RBI said that bank loans to industries shot up by 20% in July 2026, a big leap from last year's 6.5%.
Nonfood loans overall also grew nearly twice as fast as before, jumping to 19.1% compared to 9.9% last July.
RBI flags broad sector credit growth
Large and medium industries led the charge, with sectors like infrastructure, metals, engineering, chemicals, and textiles seeing strong growth.
Even agriculture picked up speed with a solid 17% rise in credit.
The services sector was not far behind either: credit there jumped 22.9%, thanks mainly to NBFCs, trade, and real estate.
Personal loans (like for homes and cars) kept rising too, though things like credit card dues grew a bit slower this time around.