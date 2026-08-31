RBI says July industry loans rose 20%, nonfood loans 19.1%

Large and medium industries led the charge, with sectors like infrastructure, metals, engineering, chemicals, and textiles seeing strong growth.

Even agriculture picked up speed with a solid 17% rise in credit.

The services sector was not far behind either: credit there jumped 22.9%, thanks mainly to NBFCs, trade, and real estate.

Personal loans (like for homes and cars) kept rising too, though things like credit card dues grew a bit slower this time around.