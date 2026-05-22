RBI says reserves down $8.09 billion to $688.89 billion Business May 22, 2026

India's foreign exchange reserves dropped by $8.09 billion this week, landing at $688.89 billion as of May 15, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Most of the dip came from lower foreign currency assets and gold holdings.

Still, there's a silver lining: reserves are actually up $3.16 billion compared to last year.