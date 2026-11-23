RBI set to raise repo rate by 0.25% in December
Heads up: The Reserve Bank of India is expected to bump up its repo rate by 0.25% this December.
Why? Inflation's been running hot, especially food prices, which pushed October's retail inflation above the RBI's comfort zone.
Even though cheaper oil and a stronger rupee could help cool things down, the RBI is still worried about stubborn food costs and unpredictable weather messing with supplies.
Groceries push India inflation to 6.09%
Prices for everyday stuff, especially groceries, have jumped lately, with overall inflation hitting 6.09% in October.
Experts say global food prices, rough weather, and fewer GST breaks are making things pricier across the board.
While India's economy is still growing at a decent pace (almost 7%), high costs could slow things down in the future if inflation sticks around.